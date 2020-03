Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We are in for a dry, abnormally warm stretch of weather in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins into this weekend. This also includes the mountains.

High temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above normal. 70 degrees is possible in Denver on Friday and Saturday.

The next storm system arrives on Sunday. It may deliver rain to the base areas of the ski resorts initially then over to snow. It will be all rain in Denver by Sunday night into Monday morning.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



10-Day Temperature Forecast for Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.