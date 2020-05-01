Forecast: 82 degrees Friday; Afternoon rain chances increase this weekend

DENVER — It will be 82 degrees in Denver today with partly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm. The record high today is 87 degrees set in 1992.

The mountains continue the big melt with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sun to partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoon dry, gusty t-storms.

The normal high right now in Denver is 66.

Saturday and Sunday start dry with 20-50% chances of afternoon t-storms/rain. Highs in the 70s.

Monday looks similar, 60s.

Most of next week stays in the 60s.

We may see a cold front by the end of the week.