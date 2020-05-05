Forecast: 70 degrees, sunny Tuesday; windy Thursday before a cold front

DENVER — It will be sunny today, with less overall wind but still a breezy afternoon. Winds will gust from 10-20 miles per hour. Highs will be around 70 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay sunny today and breezy this afternoon. The big melt slows down a little this week as temps cool 5-10 degrees overall. This means overnight lows drop below freezing each night.

The freezing level hits 13,000 feet each afternoon.

In Denver, sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Turning very windy on Thursday, gusts 20-50mph in Denver. Mountain gusts reach 80mph.

A cold front hits on Friday dropping highs to 59. Partly cloudy.

Sun to partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is Mother’s Day. Highs 60-65.

We have a couple nights of frosty temps. Friday night and Saturday night could both be near 34 degrees (give or take a couple degrees).

Forecast wind gusts Thursday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.