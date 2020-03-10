Forecast: 60s in Denver with snow in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Partly sunny skies today in Denver, with a high of 62 degrees. The mountains can expect snow showers and highs in the 20s and 30s. 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Wednesday is even warmer in the mid-60s.

The mountains start dry on Wednesday then another wave of snow arrives by midday into the afternoon. Another 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Snow showers continue in the mountains on Thursday morning then diminish by afternoon. Dry across the Front Range.

It's a different story on Friday as a slow moving southern track low pushes rain/snow into Colorado.

Southern Colorado will receive the most rain/snow. In Denver, we'll go from a rain/snow mix to snow by Friday afternoon. Lots of melting. This is not a cold storm system. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Turning drier on Saturday, 40s.

We have a slight chance for snow showers on Sunday and Monday. Colder highs in the 30s.

Future Radar Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

