Forecast: 60, dry Monday; Rain to snow Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Highs reach 60 degrees today in Denver and across the Front Range. It will be sunny to partly cloudy. The mountains stay dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A backdoor front slides into the Eastern Plans and possibly into Denver. Cloudy skies (fog possible too) and drizzle possible. Highs in the 50s.

A southern track storm system hits Colorado between Wednesday and Friday morning. The Mountains get snow on Wednesday and Denver on Thursday.

On Thursday, rain changes to snow in Denver then all snow by Thursday night. We are expecting accumulation. The mountains could see 4-12 inch totals. Temperatures fall through the 40s into the 30s.

It will be drier by Saturday-Sunday across Colorado. Highs around 50.

Future Radar 10pm Thursday. Snow possible in Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall by 10pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

