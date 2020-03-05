Forecast: 10 degrees Cooler Thursday before 70s this weekend, rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- A small cold front raced through Denver early this morning with gusty wind. The result? High temperatures drop 10 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. High around 55 degrees.

Mostly dry today across the board from the Mountains to the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

The big warm up arrives Friday and Saturday with highs surging to 70 degrees both days. Gusty downslope winds. Mountain highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 51 degrees.

The next storm system arrives late Saturday and continues on Sunday. Initially it's rain changing over to snow in the Mountains. The rain/snow line could affect the base areas of the ski resorts.

It'll be all rain in Denver on Sunday afternoon and night. Highs on Sunday hit 60 degrees.

Lingering rain showers possible early Monday then turning drier. Highs in the 50s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Future Radar Sunday Night, chance of rain in Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.