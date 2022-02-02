Foothills, northern Front Range got the most snow

DENVER (KDVR) — While most places across metro Denver saw 7 to 9 inches of snow, the foothills and northern Front Range accumulated the highest totals with up to 10 inches in spots.

Denver International Airport, the city’s official measuring site for Denver only measured 2.7 inches of snow. Meanwhile, downtown Denver picked up 9 inches of snow accumulation.

The average February in Denver brings 7.7 inches of snow. Some places around metro Denver picked up more than the monthly average from this one storm.

There will be light snowfall Wednesday afternoon that will taper off into the evening. Any additional accumulation will be less than an inch before snow ends Wednesday night.

*Snow totals updated as of 3 p.m.