Fog to sunshine today, 75 degrees; Rain returns later this week

DENVER — It will be foggy this morning across the Front Range, burning off by lunch time. Then sunshine arrives this afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

The mountains could see a few leftover snow showers and cloud cover early, then turning partly sunny. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Drier and warmer statewide on Wednesday. Highs near 80 degrees in Denver.

Rain chances return Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon as a low pressure slides across the West. Chances of afternoon rain/t-storms ranges from 40-50%. Highs fall into the 60s.

Drier on Sunday, 80.

Next week appears quite warm with 80s. Is 90 possible? Yes.