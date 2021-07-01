Flash Flood Watch issued; Denver, Front Range and burn scar areas could see heavy rain, flooding

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Denver, the Front Range, and burn scar areas.

A surge of monsoon moisture swings across the Front Range Thursday. We are forecasting a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Front Range, Foothills, and Front Range High Peaks. Flash flooding is possible with one inch of rainfall in 45 minutes with a few thunderstorms. Frequent lightning will also be likely with highs around 80 degrees.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said anytime there is a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar, which is in the Glenwood Canyon, I-70 will be closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to the risk for mudslides.