DENVER (KDVR) – A flash flood warning is in effect for the Cameron Peak burn scar area, which includes Miller Fork Lookout Mountain and Crystal Mountain.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued the warning at approximately 12:07 p.m. on Sunday.

Cameron Peak burn scar flash flood warning (NWS BOULDER)

If you are in these impacted areas, you need to move to higher ground now.

Flash flooding is expected to hit the area shortly. Check back here for updates as they are released.