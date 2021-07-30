Flash flood risk here to stay through weekend, temps cool to the 70s Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon moisture has returned to Colorado Friday bringing a Flash Flood risk to the Front Range and mountains. The risk for flooding continues through Saturday morning and all of Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through 9 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday’s storms will bring more heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures will cool to the upper 70s on the Front Range.

Scattered storm chances will continue into Sunday with a high in the 80s.

Storms will pop up on and off through Wednesday with drier weather returning by Thursday.