Flash flood risk continues for mountains Saturday night; drier, warmer Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will slide slowly south throughout Saturday evening bringing heavy rain to the Front Range, mountains, and southeast plains. After about 9 p.m. the heaviest rain will shift into southern Colorado and will stay into the overnight hours.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for the Front Range and mountains until 9 p.m. tonight. Parts of southern Colorado will have the watch in place through early Sunday morning.

Drier weather will move in on Sunday with only a 20% chance for storms on the Front Range. Most of the lower elevations are expected to stay dry with scattered storm chances across the high country.

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast for Denver through Wednesday with high temperatures hitting the mid 80s. Drier weather will return for the end of the week and into next weekend as highs heat back into the 90s.