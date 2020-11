DENVER (KDVR) -- Colorado's next storm system pushed through western Colorado on Saturday and will reach the eastern half of the state by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler for the rest of the week with rain and snow chances on Sunday and Monday.

Winds will increase across Colorado on Saturday evening as the cold front pushes through. A High Wind Warning is in place for the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains through 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Gusts will reach up to 60 mph out of the south.