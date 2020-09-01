First snow falls in Colorado on first day of Meteorological Fall, see photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has finally arrived in Colorado! And of course, it happened on the first day of Meteorological Fall.

The highest peaks received a dusting of snow behind the cold front Monday night into Tuesday morning.. Mountain highs will stay in the 50s and 60s today. Half of this snow will melt before the next cold front next week.

While snow in the High Country can fly during any month of the year here in Colorado, the first accumulating snow in early September is considered pretty normal.

We searched through some of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s live cameras Tuesday morning and were able to find some snow.

Telluride

Near Mesa

Pike’s Peak

Aspen Mountain

Did you see snow where you live on Tuesday morning? We would love to see your pictures! You can upload them to our album by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

If you’re waiting for snow in Denver, you’ve got about five weeks to go.

The average first snow for Denver over the last three years as been around October 8th, but typically doesn’t come until October 18th.