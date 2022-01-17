First full moon of 2022 is Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — The first full moon of 2022 is on the night of Monday, Jan. 17.

This full moon is named the Full Wolf Moon because wolves are known to howl at the moon more this time of year.

Skies will be partly cloudy in Denver on Monday night but the full moon should be visible at times through breaks in the clouds.

A full moon happens when the moon is directly opposite from the sun in its orbit, this allows the whole face of the moon to be illuminated by the sun making it appear as a full circle.

The next full moon will happen on Feb. 16 and it is known as the Snow Moon.