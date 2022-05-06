DENVER (KDVR) — Fire Weather Watches are back in effect after a short break. Gusty afternoon wind will become commonplace through the weekend and especially next week. Warm high temperatures on Friday will be around 80 degrees across the Front Range.

Highs on Saturday surge into the mid-80s.

A cold front races across the central and northern mountains on Saturday night into Mother’s Day on Sunday. Slight chance for a rain/snow shower. In Denver, this front could deliver a rain shower on Sunday.

High temps will drop into the 70s. Sunday afternoon will be windy with Front Range gusts around 15-45mph. Mountain gusts will be 30-70 mph.

Mostly dry next week with gusty afternoon winds of 15-45 mph each day. Mountain and Foothill gust 30-60 mph or stronger. High wildfire danger.