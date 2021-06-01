Finally a dry stretch of days to enjoy with summer heat too

DENVER (KDVR) — The soggy conditions that dominated over the Memorial Day weekend are drying up and moving out. There will be a few hit and miss thunderstorms early this evening in metro Denver.

We are forecasting dry conditions with plenty of sunshine through the end of the work week. You should expect afternoon highs to reach the low to mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.

We will stay in the warm 80s over the weekend. However, there will be a chance each day for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The upcoming weekend will not be as soggy as last weekend. So, there will be time to get out and enjoy.

A few late day storms will be possible again on Monday before the outlook turns dry again early next week. Temperatures look to stay in the warm 80s which is above our normal high in the upper 70s at this time of year.