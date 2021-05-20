Few storms with gusty wind popping through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be passing clouds with some wind through this weekend across the Front Range and metro Denver.

There could be a few pockets of rain Thursday, but most places will stay dry. A better chance for thunderstorms will exist across extreme northeast Colorado, with the threat of large hail. Most storms will end by 9 p.m.

Friday will bring similar conditions with morning sunshine, gusty wind and warm temperatures for the Denver area. Any storms on Friday will again target the far eastern plains, with hail a threat.

Your Saturday will have a slightly higher chance for afternoon scattered thunderstorms. There will be many places that don’t see rain. The eastern plains could see a few severe storms, with hail the main threat.

Sunday is looking dry, warm and windy again for the Front Range and Denver. Thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for the eastern plains with another round expected in the afternoon and evening.

We will start next week with plenty of sunshine and a dry weather pattern. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will return to the region later in the week.