Few storms possible along with more heat on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday will bring mainly sunny skies early along with pleasantly warm temperatures across metro Denver with highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a low chance late in the afternoon and early evening for a few thunderstorms. There will be some lightning, gusty wind and brief rain.

Sunday is looking dry with some smoke in the air again. Temperatures will heat into the low 90s again. We will have similar conditions on Monday through Wednesday with mainly dry and hot conditions.

Our next chance for afternoon storms returns to the forecast by the end of the week with slight chances on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain above normal which is around 87 degrees in Denver. So, look for more 90s through the end of the week.