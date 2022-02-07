February’s full moon can be seen next week

DENVER (KDVR) — The only full moon in February will happen next week on Wednesday, Feb. 16. This full moon is named the Snow Moon because it is typically a snowy time of year for many places.

This moon will become full late morning on Wednesday and will be visible to us in Denver on Wednesday night.

A full moon happens when the moon is directly opposite from the sun in its orbit, this allows the whole face of the moon to be illuminated by the sun making it appear as a full circle.

The next full moon will happen on March 18 and is called the Worm Moon.