February snow helps Denver drought conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — More snow has fallen across Denver since early February and that has helped with our drought conditions.

On Feb. 11, a winter system brought 3 inches of snow to Denver and a few more inches in the foothills, but the mountains picked up minimal snow. With that extra dose of snow and the 3.5 inches Denver saw in the first week of the month, drought conditions in the metro area continue to improve.

This week, Denver went from severe drought conditions to moderate drought conditions and a majority of Boulder County went from moderate drought conditions to abnormally dry (circled in green).

The same can not be said about the mountains, with less snowfall in the past month. The Flat Tops have had a lack of snow during the past two weeks, and they have been upgraded from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Extreme drought conditions continue to linger in the northwest and southwest corners of the state, along the southern border and in the Sangre De Cristo Range.

The snow from Feb. 16 is not included with these drought maps. Even with some improvement, the entire state is still under drought conditions.