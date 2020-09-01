Fall Colors Guide: Where you can see the early arrival of fall foliage in Colorado

An Autumn colored Aspen Forest on a cloudy day in the San Juan mountains

DENVER (KDVR) — There are many reasons people call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”. One of those reasons is the incredible fall foliage the paints the state this time of year. Tuesday marks the first day of Meteorological Fall.

So what does this mean for the fall colors this season?

Severe drought will force fall color to emerge earlier than normal in Colorado’s Mountains this season. You might recall last year it emerged later than normal after a huge winter and moisture surplus.

Expect to see patches where trees turn very early then drop their leaves early. But, the majority of mountain zones will reach peak color during the times listed on our map.

Overall, the majority of mountain zones are running about a week early. This is especially true in the Southern Mountains where extreme drought has been in place since April. Trees are stressed.

Lower elevations including Denver can expect peak color in October.

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa