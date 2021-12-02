Extreme drought covers Denver for first time in 9 months

DENVER (KDVR) — November was the third warmest and ninth driest on record for Denver. It has been 224 days and counting since measurable snowfall was last recorded in Denver.

For the first time in nine months, extreme drought covers Denver and parts of the Front Range and eastern plains.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said Denver is still running in the driest period on record since June 1.

The good news? The first storm system in two weeks hits Colorado’s mountains on Monday with rain-snow possible in Denver on Tuesday.

