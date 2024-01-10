DENVER (KDVR) — The cold is coming. Denver’s going to see below-freezing temperatures this weekend and into next week.

Say hello to snow and negative degrees, they’ll be in the Mile High City for a little while.

It will be cold for the rest of the week, but the real chill comes this weekend. There will be a hard freeze from Friday night through Tuesday morning, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

What is a hard freeze?

A hard freeze is when temperatures dip below 28 degrees for an extended period, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

Denver will be below freezing from Friday to Tuesday, making it the first hard freeze of the winter season.

Preparing for a hard freeze

While you might be warm inside, your home is taking the brunt of the cold. Denver Water suggests preparing your home when temperatures start to drop:

Leave cabinet doors open

During the hard freeze, Denver Water suggests leaving your cabinet doors open to expose the pipes, like the cabinets under your sink.

By leaving cabinet doors open, your household air will prevent the pipes from freezing.

Set your thermostat above 65 degrees

It’s not worth saving money on heat when it’s in the negatives. Keep the heat above 65 degrees during the hard freeze to keep warm and protect your pipes.

Disconnect your hose

If you haven’t disconnected your hose from your house, it’s time to do so. A freeze on your hose bib can cause cracks inside your house, which could cost thousands to repair, according to Teddy Mendez with Mighty Plumbing and Heating.

Keep a slow drip in your facet

Denver Water suggests cracking a facet during the hard freeze. The slow drip will keep water moving through the pipes, leaving less room for the pipes to freeze.

Leave a drip in the faucet that’s furthest from where the water enters the house.

Leave garage door open

If your garage is attached to your house, it’s best to keep the doors shut. Sometimes plumbing is in the garage, and leaving the doors open can freeze the pipes.

What to expect from the hard freeze

Saturday will have light snow showers throughout the day, and below-freezing temperatures in the afternoon.

Sunday will be even colder with temperatures only at 11 degrees. There will also be light snow in the morning that could linger into the afternoon.

Monday won’t be much warmer, as highs still won’t reach 20 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather team expects light snow on Monday morning, as well.

Tuesday morning ends the hard freeze. It will be sunny going into the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Jan. 10

While it will be chilly, it’s nowhere near the coldest it’s ever been in Denver. That record sits at negative 29 degrees in 1875.

Prepare your home and bundle up, this hard freeze will last through the weekend and into next week.