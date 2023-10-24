DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has been treated to a warm and mild October so far, but a change is coming this weekend.

Tuesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the lower 70s. However, the Pinpoint Weather team is tracking a cold front that will bring fall-like temperatures to Colorado.

With the spookiest day of the year right around the corner, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming change in the forecast.

Timing

Enjoy the mild conditions while you can. According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, sunny skies are back on Wednesday as temperatures remain in the 70s.

After a long stretch of warm temperatures, Denver will finally start to feel like fall with seasonal highs in the middle 60s on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 24

However, the big change comes Friday night.

While the day will be chilly with highs in the middle-50s, temperatures will take a dive overnight and put Denver below freezing. Don’t forget about those plants and sprinkler systems.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the low 50s. If you are in the mountains, you may see some late snow and rain showers.

Sunday is the big day to watch for.

Temperatures will dive into the mid-30s by the end of the weekend. There is even a chance for light rain and snow showers.

Confidence

While the weekend is still a few days away, the Pinpoint Weather team has “medium” confidence the forecast will stand. This means that Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has looked at all the variables and has determined that these changes will happen.

Pinpoint Weather: The next big weather change arrives on Oct. 28

The Pinpoint Weather team expects the next big change to happen on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be colder, dropping nearly 40 degrees from Tuesday. Rain and Denver’s first chance of snow is possible, and there could be some accumulation.

Of course, the weather could change, so the forecast will be updated throughout the day, so you have the most up-to-date forecast for Halloween weekend.