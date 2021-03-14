Emergency shelters open across Colorado during blizzard

DENVER (KDVR) – The American Red Cross opened shelters and warming centers across Colorado on Sunday afternoon, as a massive snowstorm grew to blizzard intensity throughout the state.
Here is the list of the current places open for people needing to get out of the storm:
- Morgan County
- Fort Morgan High School – 709 E Riverview Ave., Fort Morgan
- EL Paso County
- Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Rd., Peyton
- Larimer County
- Leeper Center – 3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington
- Ridgeline Hotel – 101 S. Saint Vrain Ave., Estes Park