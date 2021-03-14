Emergency shelters open across Colorado during blizzard

A motorist guides a sedan along North Pennsylvania Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters are calling for the storm to leave at least another six inches of snow during the day before moving out on to the eastern plains. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – The American Red Cross opened shelters and warming centers across Colorado on Sunday afternoon, as a massive snowstorm grew to blizzard intensity throughout the state.

Here is the list of the current places open for people needing to get out of the storm:

Morgan County Fort Morgan High School – 709 E Riverview Ave., Fort Morgan

EL Paso County Patriot Learning Center – 11990 Swingline Rd., Peyton

Larimer County Leeper Center – 3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington Ridgeline Hotel – 101 S. Saint Vrain Ave., Estes Park

