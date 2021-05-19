Eastern Colorado only spot in Western U.S. with above normal precipitation last 90 days; Will the trend continue?

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a wet few months for Denver, the Front Range, and eastern Colorado but that isn’t the case everywhere. In fact, eastern Colorado and far western Kansas are the only spots where precipitation amounts have been above average over the last 90 days out of the entire western half of the U.S.

The graphic in the tweet below (on the right) posted by the National Weather Service shows the precipitation percentage from February 2021-May 2021 based on normal amounts between 1991 and 2020. The areas in green and blue are where precipitation totals were above average while areas in yellow, orange, and red saw below average precipitation over the last 90 days.

It's also been wet… since February 17th, Denver has seen 8.07" of precip. That's more than @NWSSeattle and @NWSSanDiego combined! Eastern CO is the only spot in the Western US that's seen above normal precip the last 90 days #cowx https://t.co/nqfqbjNbTk pic.twitter.com/QCAx7sC0Do — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 19, 2021

Denver has seen over an inch and a half of liquid precipitation so far this May at Denver International Airport. That is .33 inches above the monthly average for the city.

The yearly precipitation totals for Denver are even more impressive. With about 8 and a half inches so far in 2021, Denver is running almost 4 inches over the average precipitation amount for this point in the year.

We have had a wet few months in Denver! Our May precip is .33 inches above the monthly average and we are almost 4 inches above our average for this point in the year! Great to see heading into the warmer months #cowx pic.twitter.com/KSceWvJK7X — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 20, 2021

Looking ahead to the next 7 days in Denver, the wet weather will slow down. The chart below shows isolated rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then drier weather for Sunday and into next week.

With rain chances down to 10 to 20% Thursday through Saturday, most places will miss out on any decent moisture. The good news is, the last few weeks have brought several inches of rain to parts of the state which will help with drought and fire danger ahead.