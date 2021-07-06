Drying out and heating up with limited chances for rain

DENVER (KDVR) — We could see a few showers and thunderstorms this evening especially to the south and west of downtown Denver. A few of the storms could contain brief heavy rain and small hail. Storms could linger until midnight before ending from north to south.

We will be sunny and seasonal on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s which is average for this time of year.

We will be hot and dry on Thursday and Friday with afternoon readings hitting the mid to upper 90s. The hottest day will be Thursday at almost 100 degrees. The record in Denver is 103 set in 1989.

A cold front brings a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday along with temperatures in the lower 80s. Your Sunday is dry and staying in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll be close to 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with low chances for afternoon thunderstorms. At this point storms look to be east of metro Denver around 7 p.m. both nights. The forecast for the Home Run Derby and the All Star Game at Coors Field calls for partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s falling into the mid 70s.