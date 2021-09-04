Drying out and heating up through Labor Day

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a nice and mostly dry start to the holiday weekend.

An isolated chance for a passing thunderstorm lingers for southeast Colorado this evening, but most places will not see rain.

The rest of Labor Day weekend will bring plenty of sunshine. Both Sunday and Monday will have highs around 90.

Some wildfire smoke also starts to work its way back in across the state on Sunday.

Next week is still looking dry and sunny, which is what you expect in the beginning of September. Highs will run above the normal of 84 in Denver at this time of year. Lows in the 90s are forecast several days next week.