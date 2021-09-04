Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Drying out and heating up through Labor Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a nice and mostly dry start to the holiday weekend.

An isolated chance for a passing thunderstorm lingers for southeast Colorado this evening, but most places will not see rain.

The rest of Labor Day weekend will bring plenty of sunshine. Both Sunday and Monday will have highs around 90.

Some wildfire smoke also starts to work its way back in across the state on Sunday.

Next week is still looking dry and sunny, which is what you expect in the beginning of September. Highs will run above the normal of 84 in Denver at this time of year. Lows in the 90s are forecast several days next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays
Colorado Wildfire Map

Wildfire Map
Fire Restrictions and Bans

Fire Restrictions & Bans
Weather Alerts

Weather Alerts
Pinpoint Weather App

Pinpoint Weather App

 


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories