Drying out and heating up in the coming days in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a few gusty thunderstorms early Saturday evening across metro Denver.

As the storms move from west to east, you are more likely to get some thunder and lightning with gusty wind and little rain. The storms will move quickly and skies will clear as the wind relaxes.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions and highs heating into the low 90s. There will be some smoke in the air, but not thick enough to cause problems, and there is no air quality alert.

We will stay in the hot, low 90s with dry conditions on Monday and Tuesday. There could be some fire concerns with the dry outlook.

We will have a few afternoon thunderstorms back in the forecast each day starting on Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will slowly dip back getting us into the upper 80s by the beginning of next weekend.