Dry weather returns Wednesday before chance of snow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued Thursday, Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — It is a busy day of weather across the state of Colorado with advisories in place ranging from a tornado watch out east, a high wind warning to the south and west, and winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in the mountains.

Scattered showers and storms will move across the eastern plains tonight with a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Hail, gusty winds, and tornadoes are all possible.

Winds will be gusty across the state with gusts up to 30 mph on the Front Range and up to 45 mph in the mountains Tuesday evening.

Along with the wind, the mountains will see scattered snow showers that will continue into the overnight hours. Roads are expected to turn snow-packed and icy in spots.

Snow will clear out from the mountains midday Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon, totals will range from about 2 to 8 inches depending on location.

Wednesday will be dry in Denver with breezy winds and cool temperatures.

The second storm system will move in Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will cool into the 50s with overnight lows falling below freezing.

Snow will start in the mountains Thursday morning and will slide east through the day. The Front Range will see rain showers at first Thursday afternoon, but as temperatures drop it will change over to snow Thursday night into very early Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be dry.

Totals, if any at all, will be small in Metro Denver under an inch. There will be some melting with this system and the best chance for accumulation in the lower elevations will stay on the Palmer Divide and foothills where up to 2 inches is possible.

Drier and warmer weather will return by the weekend and into next week.