Dry weather returns Sunday, temperatures hit the 60s Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered rain and snow showers across Colorado Saturday evening. Most of the lower elevations will see rain with snowfall staying in the mountains.

The Palmer Divide could have a brief period tonight of rain changing over to snow but accumulations will stay under half an inch.

Dry weather returns on Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

There is a 20% chance for snow showers on Wednesday morning but it is still too far out to know if Denver and the Front Range will see any accumulation. As of right now, the bigger impacts will stay in southern Colorado.

Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the 50s.