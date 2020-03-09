Dry weather returns Monday with more mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue across the Front Range and eastern plains this evening. Some places could see lightning within these storms but most spots will only see light to moderate rain.

After midnight as temperatures cool it is possible for some of the higher elevations on the Palmer Divide to see a rain/snow mix. A dusting of snow is possible on Monument hill but most places won't see any accumulation.

Showers will come to an end early Monday morning with sunshine expected by midday.

Dry weather will settle in for the next few days before Colorado's next storm system arrives on Thursday.

Snowfall is possible for some areas on Friday. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details about the timing and totals of this storm as it gets closer.