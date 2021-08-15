Dry weather returns Monday, heavy smoke moves back in

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the low 90s again on Monday with dry conditions. Moderate to heavy smoke will build into the Front Range by midday Monday into the afternoon.

The smoke forecast below shows moderate to heavy smoke reaching most of Colorado by 3 p.m. on Monday.

Smoke is expected to stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Storm chances will start to go up on Wednesday with scattered storms staying in the forecast through Saturday.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week as the monsoon returns to the Front Range. Higher chances for rain will keep temperatures cooler Thursday into the weekend.