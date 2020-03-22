Dry weather and warm temperatures on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The warming trend will continue in Denver on Sunday with high temperatures hitting the mid 50s. The northern Front Range and northeast plains could see some patchy morning fog with sunshine by the afternoon. Metro Denver will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Monday's temperatures will warm to the upper 50s with a 10 percent chance of an isolated afternoon rain shower. Most places will stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Colorado's next storm system will move in on Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of rain and rain/snow mixed showers.