Dry, warm weather returns Tuesday, isolated storms Wednesday, Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry weather and sunshine are here to stay on the Front Range through Tuesday. High temperatures will hit the upper 70s Tuesday with calm winds.

Temperatures will increase to the 80s by Wednesday with a 10% chance for a stray thunderstorm. The best chance for storms on Wednesday will stay on the eastern plains where storms could turn strong to severe. Hail and gusty wind will be the main threats.

Thursday will bring another 10% chance for an isolated storm in Metro Denver with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Warmer and drier weather moves in on Friday with highs in the 80s. A few storms are possible on Saturday but the wetter day of the weekend will be Sunday with scattered afternoon storms. Storm chances will continue into Memorial Day.