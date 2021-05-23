Dry, warm weather moves in next few days

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered strong to severe storms across the far eastern plains of Denver with a Tornado Watch in place through 8 p.m. Sunday night. After 8 p.m. the storms will push out of Colorado and into western Kansas and Nebraska.

Gusty winds will calm down after sunset on Sunday.

Quiet and calm weather will move in on Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s with sunshine, dry conditions, and breezy winds.

The rest of the week will stay dry through Friday with 80 degree temperatures possible in some spots.

A 10% chance for isolated storms will return next weekend.