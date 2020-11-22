Dry, sunny Sunday, snow chance late Monday into Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday is going to be another quiet weather day on the Front Range. Temperatures will hit the low 50s in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will gust up to 30 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Mountain snowfall will move in late Sunday night and will continue on and off through midday Tuesday.

Monday will be mild on the Front Range with high temperatures hitting the 60s. Scattered rain showers will develop on the Front Range late Monday night changing to snow overnight into Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday afternoon before clearing out of Colorado. As of right now, it looks like totals will range from nothing up to 3 inches across Metro Denver with higher amounts possible on the Palmer Divide and foothills.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Another storm system will move through Colorado on Thursday and Friday. It is too far out to know who will see snow and how much but if you have travel planned for Thanksgiving make sure to stay tuned to the forecast this week as more details come out.