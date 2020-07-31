Lots of sunshine for your weekend; higher chance for afternoon t-storms Sunday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be lots of sunshine today and Saturday, with a 10 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.  The Monsoon remains on vacation.  Highs between 85-90 degrees.

The mountains stay mostly dry today with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday is similar in the mountains.

Sunday is a little different with a cold front.  After a dry morning, the chance for afternoon rain/t-storms goes up to 40%.  Highs cool down 5 degrees.

Monday looks dry early with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

A small amount of Monsoon moisture is possible by late week.

Future Radar 5pm Sunday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

