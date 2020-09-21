Dry Monday ahead, warm temperatures here to stay

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the upper 80s again on Monday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Smoke will increase this evening into Monday with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m.

Better rain chances move in on Tuesday afternoon with a 20% chance of showers. High temperatures will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

The end of the work week will stay dry with high temperatures in the 80s through Thursday. Denver has another shot to hit the 90s on Friday making it the 75th 90 degree day of the year.

A cold front will cool temperatures into the upper 70s next weekend with isolated rain chances.