Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Dry Monday ahead, warm temperatures here to stay

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the upper 80s again on Monday with sunny skies and dry conditions. Smoke will increase this evening into Monday with an Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m.

Better rain chances move in on Tuesday afternoon with a 20% chance of showers. High temperatures will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday.

The end of the work week will stay dry with high temperatures in the 80s through Thursday. Denver has another shot to hit the 90s on Friday making it the 75th 90 degree day of the year.

A cold front will cool temperatures into the upper 70s next weekend with isolated rain chances.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays

 

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories