DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 70s again on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

There will only be a light breeze each afternoon through Thursday with winds picking up slightly on Friday.

Temperatures will hit the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A cold front swinging through on Friday will cool temperatures and bring scattered showers. The best chance for precipitation will stay in the mountains although an isolated shower could make it to the Front Range.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s behind the front on Saturday.

Even though there is less wind this week, fire danger remains high.