Dry, mild weather pattern here to stay

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has a quiet forecast for the next week as high pressure takes control of the pattern. Temperatures will stay mild to warm with mostly dry conditions all week.

Denver’s high will hit the upper 70s on Sunday and will be great weather for the home Broncos game in the afternoon. The Front Range will be dry on Sunday with light winds and mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather will stay in the forecast through Tuesday with temperatures warming back up to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Colorado’s mountains will see showers and storms on Wednesday with only a 10% chance down at the lower elevations.

The end of the week will stay mild and dry into the weekend.