Dry, mild weather pattern here to stay through Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the 60s on Monday with sunny skies and dry conditions. The weather pattern will stay warm, dry, and calm through Thursday with high pressure in place.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching the 70s. The record high temperature for Nov. 18 in Denver is 78 degrees set in 2008.

Colorado’s next storm system moves in on Friday bringing rain and snow to the mountains and cooler temperatures to the Front Range. Shower chances will go up in the lower elevations on Saturday and Sunday and if temperatures are cold enough, some of that could be snow.

It is still too far out to know the exact timing of snow and which areas will see it but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.