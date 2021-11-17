Another stretch of dry and mild days heading into the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The light snow that fell in a few areas across eastern Colorado has ended with little impact and trace amounts in most areas. Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cold with overnight lows in the teens.

Once again Denver did not receive measurable snow at the official station out at the airport. So, we now stand at 210 days since our last measurable snow fell on April 21 of this year. That puts this no-snow stretch of days as the eighth longest in Denver record-keeping history. The longest stretch of no-snow days is 235 set in 1887.

It looks like we may beat the record latest measurable snow in Denver. That record is Nov. 21 set in 1934. Right now we have no snow in the forecast before Nov. 22. So, we will more than likely break that record.

We are tracking a low chance for a passing rain or snow shower on Saturday, thanks to a weak cold front. We do not have accumulation in the forecast.

The next chance for snow showers is on Wednesday of next week. That chance may give us some light accumulation. We’ll have to wait to see if it will be enough to be considered “measurable” to end the stretch of no-snow days.