Dry end to work week, unsettled weather returns on Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 60s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Winds will still be breezy at times on Thursday, but won’t be as strong as the last few days.

Friday will be warm and dry with high temperatures climbing into the 70s.

Saturday will be the better day to spend time outside over the weekend with highs in the mid-60s, sunshine and dry conditions.

Unsettled weather will move in on Halloween with high temperatures dropping into the 40s. There is a chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening, but little to no accumulation is expected.

This Halloween storm is still a few days out so the forecast can change, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Some scattered showers could stick around on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures staying in the cool 40s.