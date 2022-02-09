Dry cold front Wednesday; dusting of snow Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a dry cold front for this Wednesday. Temperatures will slide a few degrees into the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Looking ahead, Thursday will be sunny and nearly 60 degrees.
A minor cold front races through Friday afternoon and evening with a dusting of snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. 1 to 2 inches in the foothills, mountains, and the Palmer Divide.
A drier and sunny weekend is on tap with degrees ranging in the 40s and 50s.
Valentine’s Day will be on the warmer side, potentially reaching 60 degrees.