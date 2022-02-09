Dry cold front Wednesday; dusting of snow Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a dry cold front for this Wednesday. Temperatures will slide a few degrees into the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be sunny and nearly 60 degrees.

Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

A minor cold front races through Friday afternoon and evening with a dusting of snow for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. 1 to 2 inches in the foothills, mountains, and the Palmer Divide.

A drier and sunny weekend is on tap with degrees ranging in the 40s and 50s.

Valentine’s Day will be on the warmer side, potentially reaching 60 degrees.