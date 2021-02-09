Dry, chilly Wednesday; blast of arctic air, snow move in Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday has been another chilly day on the Front Range with morning fog and afternoon temperatures in the 30s. Scattered snow showers have developed across the mountains and western slope and will continue into Wednesday.

The Front Range will be dry and cool with high temperatures in the 30s on Wednesday. There will be areas of fog in the morning similar to Tuesday morning.

Scattered snow showers will end late Wednesday evening. Totals will range from 1 to 5 inches by Wednesday night.

The Front Range will stay dry on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Another round of mountain snow will move into western Colorado late Thursday night into Friday.

Arctic air will filter into the Front Range on Friday and last through the weekend. These will be the coldest temperatures so far this winter season in Denver. High temperatures will fall to the 20s on Friday and will only reach the teens over the weekend. Overnight lows are expected to drop below zero on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Snow showers will fall on and off in the mountains through the weekend with a few isolated showers on the Front Range and plains. The storm system is still too far out to know exact totals but at this point it does look like totals will stay small for Metro Denver.

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for bitter cold and snow chances.