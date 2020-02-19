Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow will cause an inconvenience for Wednesday evening commute
Watch
Channel 2 News at 4:00
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Dry, chilly Thursday; Another chance of snow this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PPWAD PP WAD generic wxstory

Data pix.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow showers will continue on the Front Range through the Wednesday evening drive. Roads are wet Wednesday afternoon but could turn icy as temperatures drop.

The snow will end around midnight. Totals will be up to an inch in metro Denver with some areas only seeing a dusting. The Palmer Divide and foothills could see up to two inches.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be dry with warming temperatures. High temperatures will hit the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Another snowstorm will move in on Sunday, bringing a chance of accumulation to the Front Range.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories