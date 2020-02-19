Dry, chilly Thursday; Another chance of snow this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow showers will continue on the Front Range through the Wednesday evening drive. Roads are wet Wednesday afternoon but could turn icy as temperatures drop.

The snow will end around midnight. Totals will be up to an inch in metro Denver with some areas only seeing a dusting. The Palmer Divide and foothills could see up to two inches.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be dry with warming temperatures. High temperatures will hit the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Another snowstorm will move in on Sunday, bringing a chance of accumulation to the Front Range.