Dry, breezy week ahead; another cold front moves through late Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday evening will be breezy to gusty with winds relaxing after sunset. Sunday’s cold front blew out a lot of the smoke and haze on the Front Range making skies clear and improving air quality on Monday.

Temperatures will stay mild on Tuesday with an afternoon high of 77 degrees. There will be sunshine with dry conditions and breezy winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures around 80 degrees. Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon as a cold front begins to move through Colorado. This will cool temperatures quickly overnight.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and more dry weather. Temperatures will gradually warm up returning to the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

