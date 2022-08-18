DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry and sunny Thursday with Front Range highs in the upper 80s.

The mountains will stay mostly dry as well. The exception is the southern mountains where there is a 10-20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Monsoon intensity forecast.

A small surge of monsoon moisture will arrive Friday going through Monday with a 20-30% chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Highs will stay in the 80s.

During this time, the southern and central mountain zones can expect a 50-80% chance of rain and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

The monsoon moves away next week but lingering afternoon thunderstorms remain.